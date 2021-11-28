 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

KOCCA, KBS team up for immersive K-pop show for global fans

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 28, 2021 - 14:51       Updated : Nov 28, 2021 - 14:51
Mamamoo’s Hwasa performs “I’m a B” on KBS music program “Music Bank” on Friday. (KBS Kpop YouTube channel)
Mamamoo’s Hwasa performs “I’m a B” on KBS music program “Music Bank” on Friday. (KBS Kpop YouTube channel)
The Korea Creative Content Agency and state-run broadcaster KBS are joining hands to present immersive K-pop shows for Hallyu fans around the world, featuring augmented reality and extended reality content.

The state agency and broadcaster presented Friday’s episode of the popular KBS K-pop program “Music Bank” to 114 countries on KBS 2TV, KBS World TV and the KBS World YouTube channel. The title was “Music Bank With K-Content,” and the live show featured 18 K-pop acts, including boy bands SF9 and Monsta X, Mamamoo’s Hwasa and girl group Weki Meki.

Brave Girls’ 2020 song “We Ride” and N.Flying’s megahit “Rooftop” featured extended reality technology, a blend of augmented reality and virtual reality that enables immersive ways of interacting with computer-generated 3D images and simulations. SF9’s “Trauma,” Hwasa’s “I’m a B” and Jang Woo-hyuk’s “Tonight” made use of augmented reality.

It was the first time KBS had incorporated innovative technologies into a music program. Starting Tuesday, global K-pop fans can enjoy “Music Bank With K-Content” on Naver Z’s metaverse platform as well, according to KOCCA and KBS.

KOCCA and KBS also started uploading a series of YouTube clips Friday, in which K-pop artists and other local celebrities introduce various Korean cultural content such as games, dramas, variety shows, webtoon series and even makeup trends.

Comedian Kim Hae-jun, who plays the beloved character Choi Jun on a popular YouTube channel, talks with cast members from the Netflix drama series “Squid Game” in a segment to be uploaded on KOCCA and KBS’ YouTube channels Dec. 3.

“The latest K-pop show, which utilized immersive technologies and Hallyu fans’ communication through a metaverse platform, will play a great role in spreading the Korean Wave in the digital economy era,” said Park Seung-ryong, head of KOCCA’s global business division.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114