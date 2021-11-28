[Herald Interview] Korean startup turns leather scraps into yarn

A pile of leather scraps at ATKO Planning’s factory in Paju, Gyeonggi Province (ATKO Planning)



The need to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint is a pressing issue in the textile, fashion and sportswear industries, and a South Korean startup has come up with a way for them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



ATKO Planning gained attention in the global market relatively recently as the world’s first company to reuse leather scraps to produce yarn products.



“The company’s technology helps reduce carbon footprints by reusing the sheer amount of leather that is destined for the landfill,” ATKO Planning CEO Kim Ji-eon said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



The company is already shipping tons of yarn made of cowhide to Italian luxury fashion house Armani, as well as to Adidas, a German manufacturer of athletic shoes and apparel and sporting goods.



The company’s exports are expected to increase dramatically, as the company is receiving additional orders from partners that increasingly demand sustainability.



Contracts with new partners are also on the way, which will boost the company’s output of recycled leather textiles, Kim said. ATKO Planning is also in talks with global players in different industries, including automakers that have expressed interest in its products -- although the companies cannot be named at the moment due to nondisclosure agreements.



ATKO Planning started out as a one-person business in 2013. Kim said as a designer of leather products, she became increasingly aware of the leather industry and its environmental impact.



It was 2012 when Kim finally decided to quit her job at E-Land and look for a way to better use resources from the dairy industry.



According to Kim, every year in Korea, 44 tons of leather is discarded without being used. To bury it, the country needs a stretch of land four times larger than the Sangam-dong area of Seoul, which measures 8.38 square kilometers.



Globally, the amount of leather that is discarded without being used comes to 7 million tons worldwide, and only 13.7 percent of leather is recycled, she added. When post-consumer leather waste is included, the amount of leather that goes to landfills is even greater.





ATKO Planning CEO Kim Ji-eon (ATKO Planning)