AMAXG Group advertises its metaverse, NTF vision on the Time Square in NY

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 18:35       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 18:35
AMAXG ad shows on the Time Square billboard in New York. (AMAXG)
South Korean blockchain research company AMAXG has put up an ad on the Time Square billboard in New York, sharing its vision on metaverse and nonfungible tokens.

The ad says, “AMAXG Group is in full support of technological innovation of metaverse in Korea.”

AMAXG Group has recently announced it will expand its BizAuto Platform, a group of metaverse services platforms, consisting of three platforms -- BIZA-UVIT, BIZA-Metaversity and BIZA-CarnegieMall. It plans to add BIZA-Motors, a platform for buying and selling cars, BIZA-Kiosk, a delivery service platform, and BIZA-Checkup, a medical check-up reservation platform, by the end of this year.

The BizAuto Platform was created by using BizAuto MainNet and an automatic XML engine, that enables fast data storage and processing provided by 3K Group, an IT solutions and services provider in South Korea.

The innovative technology can be applied to the cutting-edge blocckchain, big data, AI and IoT as well as change the existing data to machine learning metadata, according to the company.

Choi Jeong-moo, CEO of AMAXG, recently said in the situation where blockchain industry is losing its momentum, the company will make efforts to create a blockchain ecosystem for more than 300 industries categorized in the World Wide Web Consortium, an international organization that develops web standards.

Including AMAXG Korea, AMAXG Group currently has AMAXG USA, AMAXG AUS, AMAXG Lab, AMAXG K2SOFT, AMAXG Anistar and other subsidiaries under its wing.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
