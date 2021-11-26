 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hyundai Construction Equipment bags big orders from Russia this month

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:19       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:19

By Nam Kwang-sikSEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Construction machinery maker Hyundai Construction Equipment said Friday it has obtained orders for 534 units of construction equipment from Russia this month.The deals with unidentified Russian miners and builders include orders for 510 excavators, 15 wheel loaders and nine skid-steer loaders, Hyundai Construction Equipment said in an emailed statement.The construction equipment will be delivered by the first quarter of next year and used at the construction sites and coal mines in Russia, the company said.But Hyundai Construction Equipment did not reveal the value of the deals.With the latest orders, sales of Hyundai Construction Equipment have risen nearly three times in the first 11 months of the year from a year earlier by selling about 1,500 units of construction equipment, including 21 125-ton excavators.On the back of soaring coal prices, demand for construction equipment for mining has been showing explosive growth in Russia, increasing sales of over 25-ton excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment said.Shares in Hyundai Construction Equipment were trading at 40,300 won (US$33.8) as of 10:55 a.m., up 0.51 percent from the previous session.This photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. on Friday, shows a 34-ton excavator made by the company. (Hyundai Construction Equipment Co.)
By Nam Kwang-sikSEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Construction machinery maker Hyundai Construction Equipment said Friday it has obtained orders for 534 units of construction equipment from Russia this month.The deals with unidentified Russian miners and builders include orders for 510 excavators, 15 wheel loaders and nine skid-steer loaders, Hyundai Construction Equipment said in an emailed statement.The construction equipment will be delivered by the first quarter of next year and used at the construction sites and coal mines in Russia, the company said.But Hyundai Construction Equipment did not reveal the value of the deals.With the latest orders, sales of Hyundai Construction Equipment have risen nearly three times in the first 11 months of the year from a year earlier by selling about 1,500 units of construction equipment, including 21 125-ton excavators.On the back of soaring coal prices, demand for construction equipment for mining has been showing explosive growth in Russia, increasing sales of over 25-ton excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment said.Shares in Hyundai Construction Equipment were trading at 40,300 won (US$33.8) as of 10:55 a.m., up 0.51 percent from the previous session.This photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. on Friday, shows a 34-ton excavator made by the company. (Hyundai Construction Equipment Co.)
Construction machinery maker Hyundai Construction Equipment said Friday it has obtained orders for 534 units of construction equipment from Russia this month.

The deals with unidentified Russian miners and builders include orders for 510 excavators, 15 wheel loaders and nine skid-steer loaders, Hyundai Construction Equipment said in an emailed statement.

The construction equipment will be delivered by the first quarter of next year and used at the construction sites and coal mines in Russia, the company said.

But Hyundai Construction Equipment did not reveal the value of the deals.

With the latest orders, sales of Hyundai Construction Equipment have risen nearly three times in the first 11 months of the year from a year earlier by selling about 1,500 units of construction equipment, including 21 125-ton excavators.

On the back of soaring coal prices, demand for construction equipment for mining has been showing explosive growth in Russia, increasing sales of over 25-ton excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment said.

Shares in Hyundai Construction Equipment were trading at 40,300 won ($33.8) as of 10:55 a.m., up 0.51 percent from the previous session. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114