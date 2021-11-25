[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to celebrate 4th anniversary

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz shared a timetable for celebrating its fourth anniversary of debut with a batch of photographs on Thursday.



Each of the 11 members posed for individual shots as an athlete, from soccer and hockey to shooting and archery, part of its forthcoming season’s greeting campaign named “Athlete Club.”



The band will host an in-person concert, named “The B-Zone,” Dec. 3-5 to mark the anniversary. It has been close to three years since it performed in front of fans.



Following the live event that will be broadcast online as well, The Boyz will drop a fan song on Dec. 6. The boy band has been releasing songs dedicated to fans every year since the second anniversary.



Its most recent third single “Maverick” earned the band five trophies from television music chart shows earlier this month.



Meanwhile, the bandmates are competing against each other in their own survival content “School of Lock.” The first episode was uploaded last week.



BTS’ V to sing OST for TV drama: report





(Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS will sing for a television drama, according to local media reports on Thursday.



He volunteered to participate in the original soundtrack of drama “Our Beloved Summer,” a TV adaptation of popular webtoon, to support his friend actor Choi Woosik who will be the male lead.



The musician sang for two television series before: “Even If I Die, It’s You” with Jin for “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” his first attempt at acting; and “Sweet Night” for “Itaewon Class” that featured another close friend actor Park Seojoon. The latter was written by V and set a record for topping iTunes top songs chart in the most regions.



He has a series of well-received songs including another self-written song “Inner Child” from last year’s “Map of the Soul: 7.” The song made him the first solo K-pop artist to place two songs atop iTunes top songs chart. He also is the only Korean solo musician to have three songs at No. 1 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.



Ghost9 starts fresh as septet





(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)

Boy band Ghost9 held a showcase in Seoul Thursday to bring out its new EP “Now: Who we are facing.”



It has been about five months since its previous EP “Now: When we are in Love,” longer than the usual three months it took the group to come back with new music.



“We wanted to show something new that we haven’t been able to before, so it took loner. It also means that we’d like to move forward breaking through our boundaries,” explained Lee Woojin.



The six-track EP is the last chapter of the band’s “Now” series and this time, it sings about the powerful attraction and passion for the beings they face, highlighting a more mature and stronger side.



The bandmates also talked about reorganizing the group as seven-member act after two members left in September.



“It would be a lie if there were no difficulties preparing for comeback,” acknowledged Son Joonhyung, but the rest of the members bonded stronger and probably made the results better.



Former Wanna One Kim Jaehwan to host offline concert





(Credit: Swing Entertainment)