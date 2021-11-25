 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

JB Financial opens integrated big data platform

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 18:02       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 18:02
JB Financial Group headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group said on Thursday it has established an integrated big data platform which brings together the data of all of its affiliates and uses artificial intelligence technology to offer customized service.

The “data hub” converges the financial data of affiliates and public data, and applies the group’s internal cloud technology to allow data analysis from an integrated perspective, JB Financial said.

Using the data hub, affiliates of JB Financial can analyze customer data that was previously scattered across branches, customer centers, internet and mobile channels up to 56 times faster than before.

With the help of AI technology, Jeonbuk Bank, Kwangju Bank and JB Woori Capital plan to provide more sophisticated customized financial service based on an integrated analysis of customers’ financial information and behavioral patterns, JB Financial said.

“Starting with the data hub, JB Financial Group will accelerate digital transformation by enhancing its data analysis capability, and bolstering its competence in the digital financial market,” JB Financial’s chief digital officer Park Jong-choon said.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114