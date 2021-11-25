JB Financial opens integrated big data platform

JB Financial Group headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group said on Thursday it has established an integrated big data platform which brings together the data of all of its affiliates and uses artificial intelligence technology to offer customized service.
The “data hub” converges the financial data of affiliates and public data, and applies the group’s internal cloud technology to allow data analysis from an integrated perspective, JB Financial said.
Using the data hub, affiliates of JB Financial can analyze customer data that was previously scattered across branches, customer centers, internet and mobile channels up to 56 times faster than before.
With the help of AI technology, Jeonbuk Bank, Kwangju Bank and JB Woori Capital plan to provide more sophisticated customized financial service based on an integrated analysis of customers’ financial information and behavioral patterns, JB Financial said.
“Starting with the data hub, JB Financial Group will accelerate digital transformation by enhancing its data analysis capability, and bolstering its competence in the digital financial market,” JB Financial’s chief digital officer Park Jong-choon said.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)