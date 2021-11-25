 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

S. Korea to devise measures for MSCI-developed market status: minister

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 13:21       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 13:21
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at a government meeting held to unveil a road map to strengthen the weakest link in the country’s industrial value chain. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at a government meeting held to unveil a road map to strengthen the weakest link in the country’s industrial value chain. (Yonhap)
South Korea's chief economic policymaker said Thursday the country will come up with measures to win developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

South Korea has been pushing for the upgrade from the current position on the emerging markets list, as the global index provider will have its annual review in June next year.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said the country deserves to win the developed market status "in light of its economic situation and foreign investors' views on the country."

The elevation, if made, will help boost stability in the Korean stock market and dispel the undervaluation of it due to geopolitical risks, he added.

For the upgrade, a country should be first placed on the watch list for at least one year. In 2008, South Korea was placed on such a list but failed to be awarded the status.

The country has been even excluded from the watch list since 2014, as MSCI cited the absence of an offshore currency market for the Korean currency as one of the main reasons for its decision to retain Asia's fourth-largest economy in the emerging market category. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114