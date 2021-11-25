 Back To Top
Winter season operation curb on coal plants in store to cut dust emissions

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 13:18       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 13:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea plans to halt the operation of some coal-powered plants over the winter in a move to reduce fine dust emissions, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The operation of eight to 16 coal-powered plants will be suspended from December through February, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. The country now has 53 coal plants.

Up to 46 plants can be required to maintain their power output at 80 percent of capacity depending on the fine dust situation, the ministry added.

The scheme is expected to cut the country's coal-related fine dust emissions by 52.5 percent, or 2,838 tons, compared with those logged three years earlier.

South Korea has implemented the reduction plan in winter since 2019.

The ministry said it will maintain a combined energy reserve of at least 10.59 million kilowatts over the period while making full preparations to avoid any power shortages.

Coal plants accounted for about 30 percent of the country's energy portfolio in 2019. (Yonhap)
