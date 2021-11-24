 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Assembly speaker meets WHO chief to discuss vaccines, N. Korea aid

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 16:50       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 16:50
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) poses for a photo with World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the National Assembly. (National Assembly)
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) poses for a photo with World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the National Assembly. (National Assembly)
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug met with the World Health Organization (WHO) chief to discuss cooperation on vaccines and humanitarian aid to North Korea, his office said Wednesday.

During the meeting with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Park also emphasized that South Korea is the "optimal location" for a bio and vaccine workforce development hub planned by the WHO, the office said.

"Korea is equipped with the educational infrastructure and global vaccine production facilities needed for vaccine development," Park said during the meeting at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday (local time).

Ghebreyesus responded that South Korea is "the strongest candidate" to be selected for WHO's Bio Workforce Development Hub.

Park then discussed the role of the WHO in the supply of vaccines to North Korea and requested Ghebreyesus visit Pyongyang.

Ghebreyesus replied that he has the intention to visit South and North Korea at the same time.

The speaker is currently on a nine-day trip to Switzerland and Spain for meetings with his counterparts and international organization leaders. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114