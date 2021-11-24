Seoul Mobility Show to showcase 18 new cars

Seoul Mobility Show (Seoul Mobility Show)
The Seoul Mobility Show, the only official motor show in South Korea, will kick off this Friday simultaneously at Kintex in Goyang and Paju in Gyeonggi Province as well as Seoul, showcasing 18 new cars.
According to the organizer for the show, the exhibition will continue until Dec. 5 with over 100 automobile and mobility companies from six different countries taking part.
The main exhibition at Kintex includes vehicles from Kia, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, BMW, Audi, Isuzu, Genesis, Porsche and Hyundai.
Kia, Audi and Genesis have prepared test-drives for visitors, with new models including electric vehicles.
Hyundai Mobis, an auto part maker under Hyundai Motor Group, plans to run a program for children to experience future mobility technology.
US SUV brand Jeep will also set up a pop-up shop in Paju to introduce the All-New Grand Cherokee L and Wrangler 4xe.
In Seoul, six mobility companies including Blue Shark and CoconutSilo will participate in exhibitions and hold experience-based events at the Janganpyeong Automotive Center.
“We hope that the simultaneous hosting of the Seoul Mobility Show in Kintex, Seoul and Paju will be an opportunity for many people to experience the 10-day auto festival together. We will further expand various attractions and entertainment linked to major regional bases in the future,” said an organizer.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)