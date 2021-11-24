 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Seoul Mobility Show to showcase 18 new cars

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 16:00
Seoul Mobility Show (Seoul Mobility Show)
Seoul Mobility Show (Seoul Mobility Show)
The Seoul Mobility Show, the only official motor show in South Korea, will kick off this Friday simultaneously at Kintex in Goyang and Paju in Gyeonggi Province as well as Seoul, showcasing 18 new cars.

According to the organizer for the show, the exhibition will continue until Dec. 5 with over 100 automobile and mobility companies from six different countries taking part.

The main exhibition at Kintex includes vehicles from Kia, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, BMW, Audi, Isuzu, Genesis, Porsche and Hyundai.

Kia, Audi and Genesis have prepared test-drives for visitors, with new models including electric vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis, an auto part maker under Hyundai Motor Group, plans to run a program for children to experience future mobility technology.

US SUV brand Jeep will also set up a pop-up shop in Paju to introduce the All-New Grand Cherokee L and Wrangler 4xe.

In Seoul, six mobility companies including Blue Shark and CoconutSilo will participate in exhibitions and hold experience-based events at the Janganpyeong Automotive Center.

“We hope that the simultaneous hosting of the Seoul Mobility Show in Kintex, Seoul and Paju will be an opportunity for many people to experience the 10-day auto festival together. We will further expand various attractions and entertainment linked to major regional bases in the future,” said an organizer.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114