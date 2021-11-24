 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Doosan Infracore ties up with SK Ecoplant for smart construction technologies

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 14:19       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 14:19

Officials from Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. demonstrate cloud-based construction site management platform XiteCloud, which was developed by the construction equipment maker, in this photo provided Hyundai Doosan Infracore on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Construction equipment maker Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal with local builder SK Ecoplant to improve digital technologies related to construction site management.

Under the deal, Hyundai Doosan Infracore will develop new technologies using its cloud-based construction site management platform XiteCloud, which will be demonstrated on the construction sites of SK Ecoplant, the company said.

Thanks to growing demand for the construction technology digitalization, the global smart construction market is expected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2025, which takes up 10 percent of overall global construction market volume, Hyundai Doosan Infracore said.

The business tie-up between the two companies aims to dominate the digital construction market in advance, the construction equipment maker said. (Yonhap)

