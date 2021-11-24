[KH Explains] Undoing Moon’s policies, or going beyond them?

From left: Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Seok-youl, Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo (Joint Press Corps)

The presidential race is heating up, with contenders from the two largest parties -- Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party -- dominating the news.



However, there are four candidates backed by parties with a presence in the National Assembly. In addition to the two leading candidates, Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party are in the running.



This is a close look at the four party-backed candidates’ key initiatives and perspectives.



