[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen to celebrate 1st anniversary all week

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhyphen piqued the interests of its fans Tuesday with a poster that bore the week-long schedule for its first anniversary of debut.



Along with the poster, the band shouted out to its official fandom Engene asking if they are ready to enjoy the anniversary with hashtag “2021 Eniversary Stage 1122 Timetable.” The septet will celebrate the anniversary that falls on Nov. 30 with a string of contents including sharing family photos, two dance videos, and a magazine that will be unveiled from Tuesday throughout the week leading up to the day.



This resembles annual “Festa” of BTS, an artist under Big Hit Music, which also belongs to Hybe along with Enhyphen’s agency Belift Lab.



In just about one year, the rookie band became one of the leading idol groups in Korea, placing its million-seller first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” at No. 11 on Billboard 200 last month. Its second EP “Border: Carnival” from April ranked No. 18 on the chart.



Ateez’ Hongjoong to perform on streets





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Hongjoong of Ateez will be busking in Gyeongju next week.



He promised fans that he will perform on the streets if the video clip on his YouTube channel amasses 1 million views. He opened his channel, “By. Hongjoong,” in May and has been posting a series of cover performances including Michael Jackson’s “Black or White,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”



The video of him covering Linkin Park’s “Numb” garnered a lot of attention drawing compliments from the rock band’s Mike Shinoda and a “like” from the band’s official SNS account, when it was uploaded in January, and pushed the number past 1 million.



The event will be held in Gyeongju on Nov. 30.



Meanwhile, Ateez is planning an international tour that will start with a concert in Seoul in January.



Ive to debut on Dec. 1





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Girl group Ive uploaded concept photos of Yujin and Gaeul for its forthcoming debut single “Eleven” on Tuesday.



The two members of the six-member act struck confident poses in all-black costumes surrounded by mirrors. The band has been releasing a series of promo clips and the last one’s theme “Eleven” turned out to be the title of the single that will be unveiled on Dec. 1.



In time for the official debut, three members of the band -- Yujin, Wonyoung and Liz -- will appear as guests in TV variety show “Baek Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant.” The episode will air early next month, according to a source from the show producer.



Separately, Yujin, formerly of disbanded IZ*ONE, decided not to take the College Scholastic Ability Test that was held across the nation last week to focus on debut.



Onewe drops demo album title track in advance





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)