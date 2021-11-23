 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Dunamu launches beta service for NFT platform

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Nov 23, 2021 - 20:24       Updated : Nov 23, 2021 - 20:24
A promotional image features the Upbit NFT Beta logo. (Dunamu)
A promotional image features the Upbit NFT Beta logo. (Dunamu)

Dunamu, the operator of cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, said Tuesday that it has launched a new trading platform for nonfungible tokens, further expanding its footprint in the virtual asset space.

NFTs are blockchain-based digital counterparts of real-world assets, mostly in the areas of visual arts or music.

The blockchain company opened its Upbit NFT Beta service on Upbit’s website, where its users can sell and purchase NFTs at auction.

Using the “Drops” function, users can choose whether to participate in English or Dutch auctions, depending on the art piece. In an English auction, the highest bidder wins, whereas in a Dutch auction, the bidding starts with the highest price and goes lower.

Famous pop artist Jang Koal will make NFT art available for bidding soon.

The platform also plans to showcase NFTs in areas other than fine arts. These include sports, broadcasting, fashion and game illustration, the company said.

Users who bid on NFTs successfully can sell them by using the “Marketplace” function.

A portion of the platform’s commission fees goes to the artists whose works the NFTs are based on.

After the beta test, mobile service will be available soon, the company said.

“NFT is becoming a megatrend in the digital era. We will provide a safe and convenient trading service that will in turn contribute to expanding the domestic NFT market,” a Dunamu official said.

In June, Dunamu forged a partnership with Seoul Auction Blue and ISA Company to enter the NFT business. It recently announced plans to establish a joint NFT corporation with K-pop powerhouses like JYP and Hybe.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114