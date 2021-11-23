 Back To Top
Business

Sales of Volkswagen T-Roc show steady growth

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 23, 2021 - 17:59       Updated : Nov 23, 2021 - 17:59
Volkswagen T-Roc (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen T-Roc (Volkswagen Korea)
Sales of Volkswagen’s small sport utility vehicle T-Roc have been steadily growing since its launch in South Korea in January, the company said Tuesday.

The T-Roc version 2022 boasts enhanced features such as a two-color design with a black roof, a new audio system and a new engine.

Offered at a reasonable price around 20 million won ($16,800), T-Roc sales stand strong in the domestic small SUV market.

The 2022 version comes in six body colors with a black roof and black side mirrors completing the stylish design.

The prestige trim of T-Roc is also equipped with a BeatsAudio car sound system to offer the best driving environment for both driver and passengers.

Volkswagen’s small SUV was also enhanced with a next-generation EA288 evo engine that uses twin dosing technology to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 80 percent compared to the previous engine.

According to Volkswagen, its can produce 150 horsepower, with 36.7 kilogram-meters of torque.

Volkswagen Korea will also launch the Golf 8, its iconic, global bestseller, along with a face-lifted Arteon sedan in January.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
