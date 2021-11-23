Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors attempted to lock in gains from the recent tech rally.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.54 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3.006.71 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid losses in most large caps.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.26 percent amid lingering inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.05 percent



Top cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.13 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.26 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.95 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 1.05 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 1.26 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.69 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,188.4 won against the US dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



