 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Large S. Korean firms cut jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Nov 23, 2021 - 09:14

The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Large South Korean companies have cut their combined workforce by more than 1 percent over the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, a corporate tracker said Tuesday.

The number of workers hired by 313 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales came to 1.24 million as of end-September this year, down 1.02 percent, or around 12,800, from two years earlier, according to the Leaders Index.

These companies removed some 18,200 regular jobs over the cited period, while increasing the number of non-regular workers by about 5,400.

Women took the brunt of the job reductions as they accounted for 67 percent of those laid off. Male workers took up 74 percent of their combined workforce as of the end of September.

Pharmaceutical firms, brokerage houses, information and technology companies, electric and electronic businesses, and state corporations added jobs, while trading firms, distributors and communication companies reduced their payrolls.

IT and electric and electronic companies hired around 8,900 more workers during the two-year period, while retailers, wholesalers and distribution firms cut nearly 11,300 jobs.

Global tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. posted the largest job increase with 8,606, followed by top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. with 2,018 and chip titan SK hynix Inc. with 1,550.

Retail giant Lotte Shopping Co. registered the biggest job decrease of about 5,100, trailed by top multiplex chain CJ CGV Co. with around 3,700 and supermarket operator GS Retail Co. with some 1,800, according to the Leaders Index. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114