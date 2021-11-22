 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks amid renewed spat over Dokdo

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 22, 2021 - 20:27       Updated : Nov 22, 2021 - 20:27

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)


South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic talks in Seoul on Monday amid a renewed spat over the former's easternmost islets of Dokdo.

The talks between Lee Sang-ryol, the foreign ministry's director general for Asian and Pacific affairs, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, came after tensions resurfaced following Japan's protest over the recent visit to Dokdo by South Korea's police chief.
  
Lee said that Seoul can never accept any Japanese claim to Dokdo, as Funakoshi repeated Tokyo's stance on the East Sea outcroppings, the foreign ministry said.
  
Friction over Dokdo was on full display last week when Japanese Foreign Minister Takeo Mori boycotted what was supposed to be a trilateral press conference involving his South Korean and U.S.
counterparts, Choi Jong-kun and Wendy Sherman, in Washington.
  
South Korea has been in effective control of the islets with a small police detachment since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
 
At the talks, Lee also stressed the need to accelerate bilateral consultations to address the two countries' protracted rows over Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, the ministry said.
  
In addition, Lee reiterated South Korea's position against Japan's plan to discharge into the ocean radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima power plant.
  
Despite their differences over historical issues, the two sides shared the view on the need for continued communication to address those issues, the ministry said.
  
On the same day, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, met Funakoshi who doubles as Japan's chief nuclear negotiator.
  
The two sides discussed cooperation to make substantive progress for the efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to continue close communication on North Korea-related issues, the ministry said (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114