SF9 says ‘Rumination’ describes their identity

As the frosty season is just around the corner, boy band SF9 hopped on the winter music craze by bringing out a song for chilly nights to warm listeners into a sensual mood.



The group dropped the 10th EP, “Rumination,” nearly four months after the previous release to stake out an identity as performers on another level.



In an online press conference Monday, the band said its 10th EP is a prequel to their “9lory” universe, which talks about the history of the nine bandmates who were left apart in the real world before stepping into 9lory.



The boy band added that in line with the album’s title, the album describes how they are in agony because of “rumination,” but they eventually heal each other’s pain by soothing the nine broken pieces that had been tailored to them.







Youngbin said the bandmates have been very active in different fields like musicals and TV dramas, which is why he said the group’s latest release is more than just an album. The leader added that the group is back together on stage after nearly four months.



Inseong went on the say that it is a “moment of glory” for the group that signals the start of a new future for SF9. Talking about what fans should pay attention to, the vocalist said all the bandmates have become more mature. “All the members have been upgraded, and has our seductiveness,” he added.





