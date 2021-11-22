Renault Samsung says QM6 offers convenient winter drive

Renault Samsung Motors’ sport utility vehicle QM6 is becoming a popular choice for winter travel, as it offers a silent and convenient driving experience to drivers and leaves less of a carbon footprint, the company said Monday.
The SUV, powered by gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas, has been the bestselling vehicle in its category.
The gasoline-powered QM6 model first introduced in 2017 recorded top sales among midsized gasoline SUVs after just a year.
Gas-powered SUVs were previously less common, as diesel engines comprised the mainstream in the domestic SUV market.
The LPG-powered QM6 -- the QM6 LPe -- also drew customers’ attention when first introduced in 2019 for its donut-shaped LPG fuel tank that lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity for a comfortable ride.
The QM6 LPe also has ample trunk space, as the “donut” is installed where spare tires are stored, the automaker explained.
The powertrain of the QM6 is not only quiet, but also strong.
According to Renault Samsung, its 2.0-liter gasoline engine can produce 144 horsepower with 20.4 kilogram-meters of torque, while the LPG version generates 140 horsepower or 19.7 kilogram-meters of torque.
The automaker implemented liquid-phase LPG injection in the engine to secure power similar to that of a gasoline engine, thereby resolving the issue of LPG engines not starting in winter.
The QM6 is also equipped with a Bose premium car audio system that provides dynamic sounds for all seats, allowing the driver and passengers alike to enjoy music.
Renault Samsung’s midsized SUV additionally has the widest leg room of 289 millimeters among domestic midsized SUVs and a spacious trunk of 676 liters.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)