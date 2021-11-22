 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

S. Korea's 'Hellbound' debuts at No. 1 spot on Netflix

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 22, 2021 - 09:12       Updated : Nov 22, 2021 - 09:12

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Hellbound." (Netflix)
The South Korean fantasy horror "Hellbound" has topped the world's popular TV show rankings on the day after its release.

According to data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, the Korean-language Netflix original became the most-watched TV program on the streaming platform Saturday (US time), a day after its global premier.

The show placed No. 1 on the most-watched show list in 24 nations, including South Korea, Belgium and Mexico, while it finished third in several countries like the United States and Canada.

It pushed down the global sensation "Squid Game," also a Korean-language original, to second place, which has long maintained the top spot.

Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho of "Train to Busan (2016), "Hellbound" depicts social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural phenomena.

It is based on a webtoon titled "Hell," written and drawn by Yeon, and which has received widespread acclaim since its release in 2019.

On the following day, however, "Hellbound" dropped to second after "Arcane," an animated series based on the online battle game "League of Legends," rose to the top position. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114