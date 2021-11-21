The foundation of the Third Renaissance is being laid in Uzbekistan

Choi Young-ha (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
On Nov. 15, a grand ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan and the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan was held at the Lotte Hotel Seoul at the initiative of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul.
The event was attended by representatives of the government, ministries, companies, heads of diplomatic missions and compatriots working and studying in South Korea.
Welcoming participants of the event, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Vitali V. Fen emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Korea and Uzbekistan maintained despite the adversities of the current pandemic situation.
In particular, Fen noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, 17 regular meetings have been held at the level of heads of state, and in recent years Uzbek-Korean relations have risen to the level of a special strategic partnership.
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Vitali V. Fen(Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Participants of the solemn event were also informed of the large-scale democratic, sociopolitical and socioeconomic reforms taking place in the country under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which is aimed at creating a completely new image of Uzbekistan.
In the complex global economic situation, the volume of bilateral trade has been maintained. A portfolio of new investment projects worth more than $3 billion has taken shape with the participation of leading Korean companies and banks.
30th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan and the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan held at the Lotte Hotel Seoul.(Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Today, hundreds of priority investment projects in various sectors of the economy have been implemented by leading South Korean companies. In particular, about 900 enterprises with the participation of Korean investors operate in Uzbekistan. In total, the volume of investments attracted from South Korea exceeds $7 billion.
Uzbekistan fully supports the goals of the “New Northern Policy” put forward by President Moon Jae-in and is interested in implementing promising projects under this initiative.
As a result of consistent and active reforms in the country, today, we can witness the process of the formation of “New Uzbekistan.”
Over time, great changes have taken place in the country, and dreams have come true. Citizens of Uzbekistan live in a peaceful country with great potential and rapid development.
The grand ceremony was held in an extremely high spirit. I have taken part in such events multiple times, however, each reception is unique and peculiar in its essence.
I had the opportunity to participate in the recent presidential election in Uzbekistan as an international observer. This political event was a bright manifestation of the high thinking and wisdom of the Uzbek people.
These elections are an integral part of the consistent and dynamic reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan in all spheres, including political, legal, social, economic, spiritual and educational. Most importantly, the election of the president of Uzbekistan was conducted on the basis of the newly adopted Electoral Code, and this document has been successfully tested in practice.
I had the opportunity to visit not only the capital Tashkent, but also a number of regions of the country to observe the election process in Uzbekistan. On the main election day, I got acquainted with the electoral process in Fergana region.
I would like to note that in comparison with my time as Ambassador of South Korea to Uzbekistan in 1997-2000, great changes and innovations have taken place in the regions of the republic. These changes, in turn, show that the broad reforms being carried out by the Uzbek leadership cover the entire country equally.
The Uzbek leader is scheduled to visit South Korea in December this year. There is no doubt the results of this visit will open a new page in relations between South Korea and Uzbekistan.
Taking this opportunity, I congratulate the people of Uzbekistan on the grand ceremony and on the reelection of Shavkat Mirziyoyev as president. At present, the foundation of the Third Renaissance is being laid in Uzbekistan. I believe that Uzbekistan and the Uzbek people will achieve these noble goals.
Choi Young-ha is former ambassador of Korea to Uzbekistan-- Ed.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)