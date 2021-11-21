The foundation of the Third Renaissance is being laid in Uzbekistan

Choi Young-ha (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)



On Nov. 15, a grand ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan and the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan was held at the Lotte Hotel Seoul at the initiative of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul.



The event was attended by representatives of the government, ministries, companies, heads of diplomatic missions and compatriots working and studying in South Korea.



Welcoming participants of the event, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Vitali V. Fen emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Korea and Uzbekistan maintained despite the adversities of the current pandemic situation.



In particular, Fen noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, 17 regular meetings have been held at the level of heads of state, and in recent years Uzbek-Korean relations have risen to the level of a special strategic partnership.



Ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Vitali V. Fen(Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)

Participants of the solemn event were also informed of the large-scale democratic, sociopolitical and socioeconomic reforms taking place in the country under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which is aimed at creating a completely new image of Uzbekistan.



In the complex global economic situation, the volume of bilateral trade has been maintained. A portfolio of new investment projects worth more than $3 billion has taken shape with the participation of leading Korean companies and banks.





30th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan and the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan held at the Lotte Hotel Seoul.(Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)