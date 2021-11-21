Army officer wounded in unidentified blast

(Yonhap)

An officer of an Army unit in Gimpo, west of Seoul, was wounded Sunday after an unidentified explosive device detonated during defense operations, military officials said.



The officer was immediately rushed to a nearby civilian hospital following the blast at around 7:35 a.m., the officials said. Despite an injury to his ankle, he was not in critical condition.



The military authorities are looking into the exact cause of the explosion, including the possibility of a landmine blast. (Yonhap)