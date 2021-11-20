BTS' 'Dynamite' video passes 1.3 bln YouTube views

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)



The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Dynamite" has passed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.



The video for the megahit single released in 2020 reached the milestone at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.



It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views following "DNA" and "Boy with Luv."



BTS has a total of 35 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site.



"Dynamite" is its first English-language song. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.



Early this month, "Dynamite" received triple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. (Yonhap)