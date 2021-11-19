'Bad and Crazy’ teaser shows Lee Dong-wook, Wi Ha-jun as detectives

Lee Dong-wook plays “bad” detective Ryu Su-yeol in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)



TvN’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy” is scheduled to kick off on Dec. 17, after “Happiness” comes to an end Dec. 11.



Directed by You Sun-dong who produced OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter,” the cable network presented a 15-second teaser Friday showing its lead characters.





Wi Ha-jun takes the role of “crazy” detective K in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)



Top actor Lee Dong-wook takes the role of “bad” detective Ryu Su-yeol, who is willing to do anything and everything to accomplish his objectives. Co-star Wi Ha-jun, who shot to fame for his performance in Netflix’s “Squid Game,” will play the “crazy” detective K, who responds to injustice with his fists.





A teaser poster for “Bad and Crazy” (tvN)