Entertainment

'Bad and Crazy’ teaser shows Lee Dong-wook, Wi Ha-jun as detectives

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 17:32       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 17:32
Lee Dong-wook plays “bad” detective Ryu Su-yeol in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)
Lee Dong-wook plays “bad” detective Ryu Su-yeol in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)

TvN’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy” is scheduled to kick off on Dec. 17, after “Happiness” comes to an end Dec. 11.

Directed by You Sun-dong who produced OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter,” the cable network presented a 15-second teaser Friday showing its lead characters.

Wi Ha-jun takes the role of “crazy” detective K in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)
Wi Ha-jun takes the role of “crazy” detective K in “Bad and Crazy.” (tvN)

Top actor Lee Dong-wook takes the role of “bad” detective Ryu Su-yeol, who is willing to do anything and everything to accomplish his objectives. Co-star Wi Ha-jun, who shot to fame for his performance in Netflix’s “Squid Game,” will play the “crazy” detective K, who responds to injustice with his fists.

A teaser poster for “Bad and Crazy” (tvN)
A teaser poster for “Bad and Crazy” (tvN)

The 16-part series will premiere at 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
