'Arcane' lands at No. 2 on Netflix global top 10 chart

A poster image for “Arcane” (Riot Games)



Riot Games made a successful debut on Netflix with the League of Legends-themed animation “Arcane,” soaring to No. 2 on the service’s official weekly chart.



Riot Games released its animated series Nov. 7 after the Worlds 2021 Championship, one of the most popular global esports events.



“Arcane” ended the historic 46-day reign of Netflix global sensation “Squid Game,” topping the chart within a few days of its release.



The series has made the top 10 in various countries, including Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Russia and Egypt.





Netflix’s global top 10 chart for the week ending Nov. 14 shows “Arcane” at No. 2. (Riot Games)