Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key index's three straight days of losses.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.44 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,959.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Tech, auto and bio stocks led the market advance.



Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.28 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.36 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 2.26 percent.



Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.93 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem traded flat.



The local currency was trading at 1,181.9 won against the US dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.




