Craft Trend Fair 2021 showcases beauty of Korean craftsmanship

“Plain cuts_Stone & Steel” by Park Won-min (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)





Korean craftsmanship, both traditional and contemporary, is on full display at the Craft Trend Fair 2021 at Coex in southern Seoul.



The main exhibition “Every Shape, Every Color,” the highlight of the fair, presents a variety of craftworks by 71 Korean and overseas artists. Jung Ku-ho, a well-known fashion designer and artistic director, organized the fair that features 320 artists, galleries and institutes. Jung was the artistic director for the “Monochrome Monologue” at Milan Design Week in 2019.



The 16th edition of the craft fair kicked off Thursday and opens to the general public from Friday to Sunday.



“I invited 71 craft artists ranging from those who are designated as cultural property title holders to talented college students. Some of the Korean artists are based in foreign countries who deserve more attention in the craft art industry. I hope craft art expands more globally through the art fair,” Jung said during a press conference held Thursday.





"Untitled" by Lee Jong-min (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)



“The main exhibition aims to shed light on the artistic aspect of craft art, looking beyond the preconception that they are confined to practical use,” he added.



The craftworks on display at the main exhibition are available for purchase, according to the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, the organizer.



The foundation has been promoting Korean craft art internationally by keeping close communication with overseas coordinators in the US, France, Italy, UK and Australia. The coordinators are charged with promoting the fair in their respective countries and introducing the beauty of Korean craftsmanship.



Highlights of the craft fair are shared on the fair’s Instagram account, crafttrendfair. Tickets to the art fair are available online and at Coex.





Craft Trend Fair 2021 at Coex (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)





By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

