Business

Hyundai Livart starts operation of Asia’s first smart furniture plant

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 17:25       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 17:25
The inside of Hyundai Livart’s Smart Work Center furniture production plant, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Hyundai Livart)
The inside of Hyundai Livart's Smart Work Center furniture production plant, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Hyundai Livart)

Hyundai Livart’s first smart furniture production plant and distribution center has begun operations, according to Hyundai Group’s furniture arm Hyundai Livart on Thursday.

Located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the 85,950-square-meter Smart Work Center hosts an automated furniture production plant and massive distribution facilities.

It is the first smart furniture factory not only in Korea, but in all of Asia, the company said.

The smart factory is controlled by an IT system that automates the entire production of furniture from start to finish. 

It can create 3D blueprints, reset each assembly line and predict the amount of materials needed to make each product. The new system increased production speed by five times, according to Hyundai Livart.

Since breaking ground in 2017, a total of 147.5 billion won ($125 million) was spent to build the facility.

“With our SWC factory, we hope to strengthen synergy with other affiliates (in the group) and enhance competitiveness in the home furnishing market,” the company said.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
