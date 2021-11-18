 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Reinterpretation of Deoksugung: Garden of Imagination

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 20, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 20, 2021 - 16:00
In the 15th century, it was the private residence of a grand prince. Then in the late 19th century, it became the imperial palace of the short-lived Korean Empire. During the Japanese colonial period that followed, it was reduced to a public park. 

This is the story of Deoksugung, now South Korea’s historical site No. 124 and one of the most serene places tucked in central Seoul. 

An artistic project is taking place here, under the title of “Deoksugung Project 2021: Garden of Imagination.” 

The project takes inspiration from the “uiwon” culture of Joseon era nobles. Uiwon is an imaginary garden in one’s mind. 

Like the literati of the 18th and the 19th century, the contemporary artists have reinterpreted the value of the garden, contemplating its history, philosophy and practices.

Each of the 10 artworks in the Deoksugung garden, which range from media art, installation, crafts and paintings, tells the story of their own garden. 

An installation work by Yun Suk-nam, a Korean painter, recreates her imaginary conversation with the old tree planted during King Gojong’s reign near the end of Joseon era, just before the beginning of the Japanese colonial period.

Shin Hye-woo, a botanical illustrator, has drawn miniature paintings of the plants found on the Deoksugung grounds, imagining herself as an imperial botanist during the early modern period of the Korean Empire. 

Supported by the Cultural Heritage Administration, the “Deoksugung Project 2021: Garden of Imagination” is the fourth project on Deoksugung by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. It runs through Nov. 28.

Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Jo He-rim

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114