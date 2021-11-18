4 companies to recall over 2,500 vehicles over faulty parts

(Yonhap)

Tesla Korea, BMW Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 2,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.



The two other companies are MAN Truck & Bus Korea and Moto Rossa, which imports Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A's two wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



The companies are recalling a combined 2,530 units in 20 kinds of models, the statement said.



The problems include faulty parts in the rear-side suspension system in Tesla's Model Y SUV, a faulty electric wiring system in MAN Truck's Lion's double-decker buses and a faulty fuel hose in BMW's S 1000 RR auto bike, it said.



The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.