 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

4 companies to recall over 2,500 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 09:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Tesla Korea, BMW Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 2,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The two other companies are MAN Truck & Bus Korea and Moto Rossa, which imports Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A's two wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The companies are recalling a combined 2,530 units in 20 kinds of models, the statement said.

The problems include faulty parts in the rear-side suspension system in Tesla's Model Y SUV, a faulty electric wiring system in MAN Truck's Lion's double-decker buses and a faulty fuel hose in BMW's S 1000 RR auto bike, it said. 

The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114