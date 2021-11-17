 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek wins presidential commendation

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 19:32       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 19:32
Lee Kwang-tae, chief of LG Innotek's PS production
Lee Kwang-tae, chief of LG Innotek’s PS production
LG Innotek said Wednesday one of its senior officials won a presidential commendation at the 2021 Korea Tech Show for developing innovative technology and products.

Lee Kwang-tae, head of LG Innotek’s package substrate production division, received the award for contributing toward enhancing the competitiveness of Korea’s semiconductor substrate industry.

Lee joined LG Electronics in 1999 and has worked on substrate development and production technology. Since 2008, he has led the development of new technology and engineering methods at LG Innotek’s substrate materials business division.

By applying a unique coreless technology, Lee led the development of the world’s thinnest semiconductor substrate that reduced signal loss by up to 70 percent. It became the world’s bestselling product, according to the company.

Also, by applying artificial intelligence deep learning, Lee helped enhance productivity and cut the product defect rate by half.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
