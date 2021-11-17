 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Rogers family in hanbok

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 11:52       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 11:53

Investor Jim Rogers (left), his wife Paige Parker (right) and their daughter Hilton Augusta pose in contemporary hanbok at their residence in Singapore in this file photo acquired by The Korea Herald on Wednesday. The traditional Korean outfits with a modern touch were gifted to the family after the investor who is known for his keen interest in investing in North Korea appeared in an online talk show hosted by Unification Minister Lee In-young last month. They were designed by Kim Ri-eul, who owns modern hanbok brand Rieul. (Kim Ri-eul)
Investor Jim Rogers (left), his wife Paige Parker (right) and their daughter Hilton Augusta pose in contemporary hanbok at their residence in Singapore in this file photo acquired by The Korea Herald on Wednesday. The traditional Korean outfits with a modern touch were gifted to the family after the investor who is known for his keen interest in investing in North Korea appeared in an online talk show hosted by Unification Minister Lee In-young last month. They were designed by Kim Ri-eul, who owns modern hanbok brand Rieul. (Kim Ri-eul)


(jylee@heraldcorp.com)
