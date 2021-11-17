[Today’s K-pop] NCT floats teaser photos for 3rd LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT dropped teaser photos for its third studio album “Universe” on Wednesday.



Taeil, Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang and Jisung were featured in the first batch of photographs that were imbued with futuristic and sophisticated ambience. The phrase “New Axis” was shone onto the face of the youngest member.



It has been about 14 months since the band put out a full-group album. The second album “Resonance” sold over 2 million copies. Its subunits including NCT127 and NCT Dream have been hugely popular at home and abroad.



Meanwhile, NCT127’s third LP “Sticker” climbed back up to No. 32 on Billboard 200 Wednesday. In September, the LP entered the chart at No. 3, the best record for a K-pop album that came out in 2021 and is staying on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.



NCT’s third LP will be fully unveiled on Dec. 14.



Winner’s Song Mino gives hints about 1st solo concert





(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Song Mino of Winner asked fans to keep their expectations high for his forthcoming solo concert and shared his enthusiasm with a statement released through label YG Entertainment Wednesday.



“The word ‘first’ always gives out pleasant tremors. I want to use all the good words,” he said laughing.



“I haven’t been able to sleep since I am so hyped up. It will be a concert that will embody Song Mino,” said the musician two days before the live show that will be held in Seoul. It will also be broadcast live online.



He spent all the time he had to himself preparing for the concert, going over every aspect of it from devising the concept to rearranging the melodies.

“I always thought that it was a shame that we cannot put all songs from the albums on stage. Being able to perform those is the most special and best part of having a concert,” he said.



He has a new song prepared as a special present. But also wanted his fans to be the first to listen to it. A spoiler? He will show a tiny bit of himself as a vocalist.



Verivery shares US tour schedule





(Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)

Boy band Verivery uploaded the set list for its upcoming US tour, “2021 Verivery 1st Tour in US,” on Wednesday.



It will perform 15 songs on the stage as well as a special performance. The bandmates added images they drew -- such as a cityscape reflected on the surface of the ocean and a person with different expressions on and off a mirror -- to give hints about the performances.



The band will visit nine cities over three weeks starting from Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The seven-piece act ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart with “G.B.T.B” and “Get Away” from the fifth EP “Face Us” last year. In August, its sixth EP “Series ‘O’ [Round 2: Hole]” topped iTunes albums chart in the US upon release and title track “Trigger” landed atop iTunes K-pop songs chart in the US.



Super Junior’s Eunhyuk to debut as musical producer





(Credit: Label SJ)