Hyundai’s auto designer Peter Schreyer features in new book

Peter Schreyer, the renowned car designer now leading Hyundai Motor Group’s design management, is featured in a new book “Roots and Wings,” a Korean edition of which is to hit local shelves soon.
Originally published in English last month, the book explores Schreyer’s life and legacy as one of the most influential automotive designers, the Korean business group behind Hyundai Motor and Kia said Wednesday, announcing the Nov. 25 release of the Korean edition.
Schreyer, currently the president and head of Design Management of Hyundai Motor Group, joined the group in 2006, as its first foreign executive. He has since shaped designs of Hyundai and Kia cars and is credited for giving each brad a distinctive identity.
Before moving to the South Korean conglomerate, he was the creative mind behind iconic models from some of the biggest automotive brands, such as the Volkswagen Golf IV, Volkswagen New Beetle and Audi TT.
At Hyundai, he helped transform the image of both Hyundai Motor and Kia brands, and also contributed to the development of Genesis, the third automotive brand of the group, Hyundai officials added.
“Peter Schreyer is not only an outstanding designer, but also someone capable of inspiring strong emotions,” Chung Euisun, the group chairman wrote in his endorsement for the book.
“I believe his story, whose life transcends the barriers of the Eastern and Western worlds with his unwavering philosophy, will be a motivation to all.”
The book, published by Gestalten, is divided in three parts spanning from his childhood and the beginning of his career in the automotive industry, to his experiences in designing the iconic vehicles from the global automakers.
It also includes interviews of his acquaintances, and various visual content to expound on his design philosophy, Hyundai said.
“Working in Korea has been a very rewarding experience for me. During my time here, I have learned a lot about myself, about my roots, about the people I was privileged to meet, and about the unique relationship between Korea and Germany. How things relate to each other and how they contrast always inspires me as a designer,” said Schreyer via a press release.
“I have completed every project with a smile on my face, always striving to make our dreams come true. I am a car designer with all my heart and I always considered myself lucky for working in my dream job.”
Hyundai said it will open an exhibition celebrating the book’s release from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12, at Hyundai Card Design Library in Jongno, Seoul.
