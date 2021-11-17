 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Listed firms' on-year net profit nearly triples in first 9 months

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:50       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:50

An aerial view of the Korea Exchange‘s Seoul office in Yeouido (KRX)
An aerial view of the Korea Exchange‘s Seoul office in Yeouido (KRX)
The combined net profit of listed South Korean companies rose 165.8 percent in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier, the bourse operator said Wednesday.

The combined net profit of 586 out of 670 firms listed on the main Kospi bourse came to 128 trillion won ($108 billion) in the January-September period, up from 48.19 trillion won during the same period of last year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The bourse operator excluded 84 out of 670 companies -- which submitted their consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year of 2021 that ends in December -- from its analysis.

The data showed that the combined operating income jumped 88.19 percent on-year to 143 trillion won during the cited period and sales grew 18.03 percent to 1,651 trillion won.

Of the listed companies, 490 entities, or 83.62 percent, were in the black in the January-September period, up from 426 entities a year ago.

The bourse operator said 96 firms remained in the red in the January-September period, a sharp decrease from 160 entities the previous year.

The ratio of operating income to sales -- a key gauge of corporate profitability -- rose to 8.68 percent in the January-September period, up from 5.44 percent a year earlier. The ratio of net profit to sales increased 7.76 percent, up from 3.45 percent.

Debt ratio stood at 113.76 percent as of the end of September, down 3.08 percentage points from the end of 2020.

All industry sectors, excluding electricity and gas utility, saw their profit rise in the January-September period.

The transport and storage sector logged the largest 731.53 percent growth in operating profit, followed by chemicals' 452.16 percent and steel and metal's 302.81 percent.

Bio, construction and food and beverage performed similarly compared to the previous year, but electricity and gas utility registered an operating loss of 91 billion won.

Meanwhile, the combined net profit of 1,004 out of 1,150 firms, which are listed on the tech-laden Kosdaq and close their books on Dec. 31, surged 117.27 percent on-year to 11.2 trillion won during the cited period.

Operating income jumped 40.72 percent on-year to 12.2 trillion won and sales grew 15.53 percent to 157.1 trillion won, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114