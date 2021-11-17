 Back To Top
Tenor John Noh’s album certified multi-platinum

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:45       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:46
Tenor John Noh poses with his multi-platinum certificate for "The Classic Album: NSQG." (Credia)
Tenor John Noh poses with his multi-platinum certificate for “The Classic Album: NSQG.” (Credia)
Tenor John Noh, who appeared on cable channel JTBC’s audition show “Phantom Singer 3,” has received multi-platinum certification from the local recording industry.

More than 20,000 physical copies of Noh’s latest album, “The Classic Album: NSQG,” have sold since its release in September under Warner Music Korea. According to Noh’s agency, Credia, the local recording industry gives multi-platinum certification to albums that sell more than 20,000 physical copies.

The letters NSQG in the title stand for Noh’s motto, “noble simplicity and quiet grandeur.”

The album, Noh’s first classical music album, features diverse genres ranging from Baroque-era works such as “Waft Her, Angels, Through the Skies” from Handel’s oratorio “Jephtha” (HWV 70) to contemporary works such as Reynaldo Hahn’s “A Chloris” and Kym Hyo-gun’s “What Though Life Conspire to Cheat You.”

Noh is a member of crossover vocal act Rabidance -- born from the TV show “Phantom Singer 3,” which aired in 2020. Its other members are bass Kim Paul, pansori singer Ko Yeong-yeol and musical stage actor Hwang Gun-ha. Rabidance finished as the show’s runner-up.

Noh will perform works from his album at a concert with the KBS Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Christopher Lee, Nov. 24 at the Seoul Arts Center.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
