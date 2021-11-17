 Back To Top
Business

Scam warning issued over @top-sales-korea.com mail accounts

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:25       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:25
(Korea Consumer Agency)
(Korea Consumer Agency)



The Korean Consumer Agency on Wednesday issued a scam warning over websites and emails with a “top-sale-korea.com” URL.

The institution has received a total of 66 consumer complaints regarding the address as of Oct. 20, it said.

In 65 percent of the cases, the sites arbitrary canceled orders without giving a refund. The rest concerned vendors going out of contact after delivery of defective or faulty products.

Customers were lured into the websites via social media advertisements, the consumer agency said. The sites tend to use broken English in the company info page, officials added.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
