 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

4 mobile payment platforms fined over collusion

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 13:09       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 13:09

The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)
The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to impose a combined fine of 16.9 billion won ($14.3 million) on four mobile payment platform operators for colluding to impose excessive fees on delinquent consumers.

KG Mobilians Co., SK Planet Co., and two other firms jointly introduced fees for consumers who failed to pay prices of goods via their settlement services between 2010 and 2019, and colluded to sharply hike delay charges and maintain them, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

The collusion was aimed at improving their profitability as competition in the mobile payment market has intensified. The four companies took up around 90 percent of the market share.

The mobile payment service is easily used for people who have mobile phones even if they do not have credit cards or bank account balances.

With the collusion, the four companies had imposed a combined 375.3 billion won in late fees on delinquent consumers in the cited period, according to the commission. Financially vulnerable people took a beating from their price-fixing practice.

The watchdog has ordered them to take corrective measures and decided to file a complaint with the prosecution against KG Mobilians and SK Planet. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114