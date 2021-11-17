Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, largely by losses in tech, auto stocks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 9.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,987.26 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.45 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.92 percent.



Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.73 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia declining 0.48 percent.



Among gainers, gaming heavyweight Krafton advanced 2.01 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the US dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)