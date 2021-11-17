 Back To Top
National

Military personnel to get extra jabs starting next week

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 09:11
Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
South Korea's military plans to administer extra COVID-19 shots to its fully vaccinated personnel starting next week, officials said Wednesday, amid a surge in the country's daily virus counts.

Around 3,000 military medical personnel will first get an extra jab of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting Wednesday next week, a defense official said.

The military also plans to administer booster shots on some 500,000 troops starting January as well.

The move comes amid a continued rise in the number of infections among fully vaccinated military staff. As of Tuesday, the military had reported 2,135 virus cases, with 429 of them being breakthrough cases.

Currently, 94 percent of South Korea's military officials are vaccinated.

Defense Minister Suh Wook is said to have received a booster shot Tuesday. (Yonhap)
