Pandemic gives rise to new outdoor tennis, golf facilities: data

(Yonhap)

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor sports facilities and counseling centers have enjoyed a business boom, while internet cafes and karaoke rooms struggled, fresh data shows.



According to Shinhan Card’s Big Data Lab on Tuesday, which analyzed new business openings in the January-September period in 2020 and 2021, tennis courts and outdoor golf courses saw a jump of 174 percent and 131 percent, respectively, during the nine-month period.



Golf has enjoyed explosive popularity thanks to being considered by many as the sport that is most suitable for social distancing. The boom was also in part due to a halt in overseas golf trips, the report said.



In the restaurant sector, businesses catering to customers who dine alone surged 37 percent from the previous year.



Some 23 percent more new locations that sell ‘banchan’ or Korean-style side dishes opened with more people eating at home.



Newly opened restaurants that sell pizza and burgers -- two popular delivery options -- increased 43 percent and 78 percent, on-year, respectively.



Sparked by the contactless trend, new un-manned stores increased by a whopping 440 percent from the previous year.



Some items, such as pets and plants, became newly popular as more people spent longer hours at home.



The number of pet shops that newly opened in the country grew 25 percent, while the number of new flower shops and fish shops each went up 11 percent and 5 percent.



Many working from home took it as an opportunity to fix their appearance. The number of new plastic surgery clinics that opened over the nine month period grew 39 percent, while dermatology clinics increased by 30 percent.



Another noteworthy business boom were shaman houses and counseling service providers, which increased by 5 percent and 25 percent, as people looked for ways to solve their so-called Corona blues.





People walk on a street filled with restaurants. (Yonhap)