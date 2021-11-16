Pandemic gives rise to new outdoor tennis, golf facilities: data

(Yonhap)
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor sports facilities and counseling centers have enjoyed a business boom, while internet cafes and karaoke rooms struggled, fresh data shows.
According to Shinhan Card’s Big Data Lab on Tuesday, which analyzed new business openings in the January-September period in 2020 and 2021, tennis courts and outdoor golf courses saw a jump of 174 percent and 131 percent, respectively, during the nine-month period.
Golf has enjoyed explosive popularity thanks to being considered by many as the sport that is most suitable for social distancing. The boom was also in part due to a halt in overseas golf trips, the report said.
In the restaurant sector, businesses catering to customers who dine alone surged 37 percent from the previous year.
Some 23 percent more new locations that sell ‘banchan’ or Korean-style side dishes opened with more people eating at home.
Newly opened restaurants that sell pizza and burgers -- two popular delivery options -- increased 43 percent and 78 percent, on-year, respectively.
Sparked by the contactless trend, new un-manned stores increased by a whopping 440 percent from the previous year.
Some items, such as pets and plants, became newly popular as more people spent longer hours at home.
The number of pet shops that newly opened in the country grew 25 percent, while the number of new flower shops and fish shops each went up 11 percent and 5 percent.
Many working from home took it as an opportunity to fix their appearance. The number of new plastic surgery clinics that opened over the nine month period grew 39 percent, while dermatology clinics increased by 30 percent.
Another noteworthy business boom were shaman houses and counseling service providers, which increased by 5 percent and 25 percent, as people looked for ways to solve their so-called Corona blues.
People walk on a street filled with restaurants. (Yonhap)
Among sectors that suffered, travel agencies, bars and entertainment facilities were hit the hardest, data showed.
As many countries closed borders and banned the entry of inbound travelers, the number of newly opened travel agency offices dropped by 70 percent from a year earlier,
Newly opened bars and other entertainment facilities dropped 52 percent and 53 percent, respectively, following the government’s gathering ban.
Buffets, family restaurants, cafeterias and food courts were also hit as fewer people gathered in public. Buffets decreased by 63 percent, family restaurants by 48 percent and food courts by 48 percent, according to the big data lab.
Offline cosmetic stores also dropped significantly as demand for cosmetics plunged due to increased mask-wearing. Newly opened cosmetic stores dropped 21 percent, while the number of door-to-door sales people more than halved from a year earlier, down 55 percent.
The number of newly opened PC rooms, singing rooms and billiard clubs, dropped by 68 percent, 42 percent and 43 percent, respectively, as customers avoided closed spaces due to infection concerns.
The clothing sector shrunk from a boom in online shopping platforms. The number of newly opened clothes boutiques dipped 70 percent from the previous year, while shops that sold bags and suits also dropped 33 percent and 39 percent, respectively.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)