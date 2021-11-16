Mirae Asset Securities named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Mirae Asset Securities headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Financial Group)
Mirae Asset Securities said Tuesday it was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 10th consecutive year, receiving recognition for its commitment to socially responsible investment.
As the first global sustainability benchmark, the DJSI World Index selects the top 2,544 listed companies based on their free-float market capitalization. It then evaluates the companies’ environment, social and governance performance and only picks the top 10 percent to be added to the index, which serves as a global benchmark for investors interested in sustainable investing.
In the financial services sector, the brokerage house was listed as one of the 14 companies to be included in the index out of 117 global financial companies.
As a part of the company’s effort to strengthen its ESG commitment, it launched a four-step governance system led by its ESG Committee, ESG Directors Council, ESG Working-level Council and ESG Task Force this year.
It also drew up the “ESG Policy Framework” and “Environmental and Social Policy Declaration” to accelerate ESG risk management and to explore new business opportunities through business strategies that prioritize social and environmental responsibilities.
In September, it joined the Renewable Energy 100 global initiative to source 100 percent of energy consumption from renewables.
“We will continue to acknowledge our social responsibilities and do our best to cultivate a sustainable future,” Mirae Asset Securities said in a statement.
In 2006, Mirae Asset Securities was first among the local brokerage firms to publish Sustainable Management Report. Since 2008, it has been voluntarily reporting the volume of greenhouse gases emitted by the firm. Starting 2010, it participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project, Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Science Based Targets initiative for the transition to a low-carbon economy as well.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)