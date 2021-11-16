 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Mirae Asset Securities named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:36       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:36
Mirae Asset Securities headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Financial Group)
Mirae Asset Securities headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Financial Group)

Mirae Asset Securities said Tuesday it was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 10th consecutive year, receiving recognition for its commitment to socially responsible investment.

As the first global sustainability benchmark, the DJSI World Index selects the top 2,544 listed companies based on their free-float market capitalization. It then evaluates the companies’ environment, social and governance performance and only picks the top 10 percent to be added to the index, which serves as a global benchmark for investors interested in sustainable investing.

In the financial services sector, the brokerage house was listed as one of the 14 companies to be included in the index out of 117 global financial companies.

As a part of the company’s effort to strengthen its ESG commitment, it launched a four-step governance system led by its ESG Committee, ESG Directors Council, ESG Working-level Council and ESG Task Force this year.

It also drew up the “ESG Policy Framework” and “Environmental and Social Policy Declaration” to accelerate ESG risk management and to explore new business opportunities through business strategies that prioritize social and environmental responsibilities.

In September, it joined the Renewable Energy 100 global initiative to source 100 percent of energy consumption from renewables.

“We will continue to acknowledge our social responsibilities and do our best to cultivate a sustainable future,” Mirae Asset Securities said in a statement.

In 2006, Mirae Asset Securities was first among the local brokerage firms to publish Sustainable Management Report. Since 2008, it has been voluntarily reporting the volume of greenhouse gases emitted by the firm. Starting 2010, it participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project, Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Science Based Targets initiative for the transition to a low-carbon economy as well.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114