[Video] Why I opened a Kpop cafe in Paris

When Savannah opened Kick cafe earlier this year, whipping up 1,600 crunchy dalgona for Netflix was not part of her plan. Savannah shares the story of how Netflix asked her to host the sensational “Squid Game” pop-up and her empowering journey from feeling like an outsider for liking Kpop to creating the go-to-place for Kpop fans across Europe.
Attracting 1200 K-pop fans to her 24 seater cafe in Paris for one of its opening events, the kick cafe is the latest sensation among European Kpop fans. This is our first time producing a Konnectors episode with our community.
We would like to thank our subscribers in Paris (Oceane Cornevin, Agnes Garcia, Gwendal Ropars) for making it happen!
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114