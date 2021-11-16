 Back To Top
LATEST NEWS

[Video] Why I opened a Kpop cafe in Paris

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:01       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 16:26
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
When Savannah opened Kick cafe earlier this year, whipping up 1,600 crunchy dalgona for Netflix was not part of her plan. Savannah shares the story of how Netflix asked her to host the sensational “Squid Game” pop-up and her empowering journey from feeling like an outsider for liking Kpop to creating the go-to-place for Kpop fans across Europe.

Attracting 1200 K-pop fans to her 24 seater cafe in Paris for one of its opening events, the kick cafe is the latest sensation among European Kpop fans. This is our first time producing a Konnectors episode with our community.

We would like to thank our subscribers in Paris (Oceane Cornevin, Agnes Garcia, Gwendal Ropars) for making it happen!

By Team Konnect

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Jung Ji-eun (jungje@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)

Oceane Cornevin, Agnes Garcia, Gwendal Ropars in Paris contributed to this video.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
