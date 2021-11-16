 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Gergiev to go onstage in Korea

Gergiev, Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble to have two concerts on Nov. 24

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:43       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:43
Conductor Valery Gergiev (Alexander Shapunov)
Conductor Valery Gergiev (Alexander Shapunov)

As Korea gradually opens it borders to foreign artists and acts, maestro Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble are to take to the stage here.

The ensemble, led by the celebrated conductor Gergiev, is to go onstage at the Lotte Concerts Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 24 for two performances.

Gergiev, one of the most sought-after conductors in the world, has been long affiliated with the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg. The Russian maestro is credited with raising the Mariinsky Theater to a world-class level, expanding its ballet and opera repertoires.

Gergiev started out as an assistant conductor at the Mariinsky Theater under Yuri Temirkanov. After a nearly 10-year tenure as Mariinsky Orchestra’s principal conductor, he has been the theater’s artistic and general director since 1996.

The maestro is known to sometimes use a toothpick as a baton to lead an orchestra.

The program for the upcoming performances consists of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 “Classical,” Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante defunte (Pavane for a Dead Princess),” Grieg’s Holberg Suite Op. 40, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, Op. 48, Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A major.

The Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble was founded in 2009 by Gergiev, consisting of principal string members from the Mariinsky Orchestra. It will be the first time for the ensemble to go onstage in Korea.

As its name suggests, the ensemble performs on priceless musical instruments -- Amati, Stradivarius, Guarneri, Guadagnini and Goffriller.

There will be two performances on Nov. 24., at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets cost from 30,000 won to 120,000 won.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114