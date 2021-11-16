Gergiev to go onstage in Korea

As Korea gradually opens it borders to foreign artists and acts, maestro Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble are to take to the stage here.
The ensemble, led by the celebrated conductor Gergiev, is to go onstage at the Lotte Concerts Hall in eastern Seoul on Nov. 24 for two performances.
Gergiev, one of the most sought-after conductors in the world, has been long affiliated with the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg. The Russian maestro is credited with raising the Mariinsky Theater to a world-class level, expanding its ballet and opera repertoires.
Gergiev started out as an assistant conductor at the Mariinsky Theater under Yuri Temirkanov. After a nearly 10-year tenure as Mariinsky Orchestra’s principal conductor, he has been the theater’s artistic and general director since 1996.
The maestro is known to sometimes use a toothpick as a baton to lead an orchestra.
The program for the upcoming performances consists of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 “Classical,” Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante defunte (Pavane for a Dead Princess),” Grieg’s Holberg Suite Op. 40, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, Op. 48, Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A major.
The Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble was founded in 2009 by Gergiev, consisting of principal string members from the Mariinsky Orchestra. It will be the first time for the ensemble to go onstage in Korea.
As its name suggests, the ensemble performs on priceless musical instruments -- Amati, Stradivarius, Guarneri, Guadagnini and Goffriller.
There will be two performances on Nov. 24., at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets cost from 30,000 won to 120,000 won.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)