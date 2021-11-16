[News Focus] Korea to top OECD gender pay gap, again

Flags of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at its headquarters in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea looks set to keep its undesirable No. 1 position in the pay gap between male and female employees in 2020 among the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



According to the organization, Korea posted 31.5 percent in the gender wage gap last year. This means that women earned 31.5 percent less than men on average, a gap that is likely to surpass those of other members, based on previous years’ data.



According to the OECD’s definition, the gender pay gap is the difference between median earnings of men and women relative to the median earnings of men. Of the 38 members, the OECD analyzed the data on the 14 countries that have publicized the latest 2020 figures.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)