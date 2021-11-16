 Back To Top
Hyundai Rotem wins W207.8b railway deal in Taiwan

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 10:24       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 10:24
This graphic image provided by Hyundai Rotem shows the electric multiple units to be built in Taiwan. (Hyundai Rotem)
This graphic image provided by Hyundai Rotem shows the electric multiple units to be built in Taiwan. (Hyundai Rotem)
Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has obtained a 207.8 billion won ($176 million) railway project in Taiwan.

Hyundai Rotem formed a consortium with Taiwan's ST Engineering Electronic Ltd. to receive the deal from the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau, the company said in a statement.

Under the deal, Hyundai Rotem will supply electric multiple units, electricity and railway systems in the project to extend the existing Kaohsiung Red Line by 9.3 kilometers, it said.

When completed, the extended railway will connect from train stations to the Kaohsiung International Airport in the port city of Kaohsiung, Hyundai Rotem said.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. (Yonhap)
