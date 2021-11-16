Finnair to open Busan-Helsinki route in March

This file photo provided by Finnair shows the Finnish airline's A350 passenger jet. (Finnair)

Finland's flag carrier Finnair said Tuesday it will open the Busan-Helsinki route early next year, being the first European carrier that offers flight services from the port city to the Finnish capital city.



Finnair plans to inject an A350 plane to operate three flights a week in late March, the company said in a statement.



"On top of the existing Incheon-Helsinki route, the Busan-Helsinki route will be able to meet rising transfer passengers heading for Asian and other European cities, a company spokeswoman said.



The Finnish airline opened the Incheon-Helsinki route in June 2008 and suspended services from March to June last year due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)



