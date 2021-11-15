[Graphic News] Number of travel agencies dips 6% in 2 years amid pandemic

The number of travel agencies in South Korea has declined nearly 6 percent over the past two years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed.
There were 21,231 travel agencies in Asia’s fourth-largest economy as of end-September, down 6.1 percent from two years earlier, according to the data from the Korea Tourism Association.
The number fell to 21,540 a year earlier from 22,609 in September 2019 and continued to go south this year.
The decrease came as pandemic-induced border closures across the globe made overseas travel difficult, forcing many travel agencies to shut down. (Yonhap)
