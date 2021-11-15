Hyundai Electric to build eco-friendly energy system in industrial complex

Officials from Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) and Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, hold a business agreement for the construction of an eco-friendly energy system in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Monday in this photo provided by HE. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) said Monday it will launch a 26.6-billion won ($22.5 million) project to build an eco-friendly electricity generation and supply system in an industrial complex in South Korea.



To that end, HE signed a deal to carry out the project with Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, the company said.



HE has formed a consortium with 13 entities, including industrial artificial intelligence company Thingspire, to push for the project to be completed by December 2023, the company said.



HE is an energy solution unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).



Under the project, the company will construct a combined 3,800 kilowatt electricity supply system, including fuel cell power plant, solar power station and charging stations for electric vehicles in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)