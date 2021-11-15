 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Electric to build eco-friendly energy system in industrial complex

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 15:49       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 15:49

Officials from Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) and Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, hold a business agreement for the construction of an eco-friendly energy system in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Monday in this photo provided by HE. (Yonhap)
Officials from Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) and Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, hold a business agreement for the construction of an eco-friendly energy system in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Monday in this photo provided by HE. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) said Monday it will launch a 26.6-billion won ($22.5 million) project to build an eco-friendly electricity generation and supply system in an industrial complex in South Korea.

To that end, HE signed a deal to carry out the project with Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, the company said.

HE has formed a consortium with 13 entities, including industrial artificial intelligence company Thingspire, to push for the project to be completed by December 2023, the company said.

HE is an energy solution unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).

Under the project, the company will construct a combined 3,800 kilowatt electricity supply system, including fuel cell power plant, solar power station and charging stations for electric vehicles in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114